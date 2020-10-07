Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,581,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,970,000 after buying an additional 154,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,986 shares of company stock valued at $38,336,132. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $13.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.88. 45,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.70. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

