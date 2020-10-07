Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 329,167 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after buying an additional 48,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 36,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 221,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

