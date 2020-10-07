Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.06. 50,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

