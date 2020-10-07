Farmers Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $1,607,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 176,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 47,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 424,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

