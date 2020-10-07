Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.80 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Parcel Service by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

NYSE:UPS traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.56. 175,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

