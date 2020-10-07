Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. 200,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,043. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

