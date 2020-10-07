Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.62. 1,102,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,555,918. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

