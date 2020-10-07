Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,247. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

