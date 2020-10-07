Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,570,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,455,955 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,790 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

