Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.80. 51,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

