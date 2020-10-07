Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,964. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.