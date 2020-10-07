Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $3,141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

