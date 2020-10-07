Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

ORCL traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 322,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,764,199. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

