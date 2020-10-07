Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 118,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.