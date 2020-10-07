Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.82. 34,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

