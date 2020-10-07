Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,791 shares of company stock worth $957,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of SO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. 65,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

