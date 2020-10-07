Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 211,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

