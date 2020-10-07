Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,397,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 688.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 5,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.