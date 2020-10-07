Farmers Trust Co. Buys 340 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. 1,923,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,575,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

