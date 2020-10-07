Farmers Trust Co. Buys 1,074 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,711,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

