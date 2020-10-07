Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 137,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,197. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

