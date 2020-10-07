Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 7,288 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 709,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,772,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

