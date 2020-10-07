Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 38,063 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 591,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,961,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.