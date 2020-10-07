Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 125 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,365,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Entergy by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 473,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,930,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,431,000 after acquiring an additional 425,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Shares of ETR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. 50,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

