Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Hits $53.81 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Fantom has a market cap of $53.81 million and $8.59 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01532155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00156834 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,114,767,292 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

