FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $39,712.67 and $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00258700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.01552484 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156345 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.