Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 4.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 479,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,347,293. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

