Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.72. Express shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 10,886 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Get Express alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 198.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Express by 294.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.