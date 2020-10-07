EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

