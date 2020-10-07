Expanse Price Reaches $0.0535 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $3,195.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

