Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.95 ($27.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.63. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.