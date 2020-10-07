Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.99. Evogene shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Evogene worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

