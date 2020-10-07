Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.99. Evogene shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.
Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)
Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.
