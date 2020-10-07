Everus (EVR) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Everus has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $52,425.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.28 or 0.04813626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,882 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.