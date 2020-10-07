Everipedia Market Cap Hits $19.58 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitfinex, DragonEX and Bancor Network. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $19.58 million and $826,575.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.01544420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00158920 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,790,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,558,512,738 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Bitfinex, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

