EverGreenCoin (EGC) Hits Market Cap of $290,324.90

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $290,324.90 and $28.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,625.69 or 0.99975598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00618590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00981356 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00106303 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004918 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,460,703 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.