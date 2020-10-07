Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.89. Euroseas shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

