Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ABN Amro cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CUYTY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. 282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

