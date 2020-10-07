Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ABN Amro cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

