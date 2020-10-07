Ethereum Gold Project Hits One Day Volume of $21.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $60,962.34 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.84 or 0.04845281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,391,530 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

