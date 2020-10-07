EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) rose 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 4,438,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,654,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 2,224,745 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,606,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

