EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

