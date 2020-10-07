EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

