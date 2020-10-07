Envision Solar International (EVSI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ: EVSI) is one of 139 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Envision Solar International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million -$3.93 million -17.47 Envision Solar International Competitors $3.26 billion $569.33 million 3.80

Envision Solar International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International’s peers have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Envision Solar International Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Envision Solar International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envision Solar International Competitors 2919 9113 15236 931 2.50

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.15%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Envision Solar International peers beat Envision Solar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

