Envision Solar International (EVSI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ: EVSI) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Envision Solar International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International’s peers have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Envision Solar International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envision Solar International Competitors 2919 9113 15233 931 2.50

Envision Solar International presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.15%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Envision Solar International Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envision Solar International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million -$3.93 million -17.47 Envision Solar International Competitors $3.26 billion $569.33 million 3.37

Envision Solar International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Envision Solar International peers beat Envision Solar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

