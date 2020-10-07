Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 16,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,993. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

