Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 1,440,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,585,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

