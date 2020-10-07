Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.40

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Endava PLC – will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Endava by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Endava by 42.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

