Eminer (EM) Market Cap Achieves $4.92 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Eminer has a market cap of $4.92 million and $3.58 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Biki and OKEx. In the last week, Eminer has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eminer Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,362,156,249 tokens. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Biki and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

