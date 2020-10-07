Emcor Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of EME opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.07. Emcor Group has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $93.54.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.