Elrond Price Hits $7.18 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Elrond has a total market cap of $98.39 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.18 or 0.00067473 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.01544420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00158920 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.