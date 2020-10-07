Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.99

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 369945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

