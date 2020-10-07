Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.99

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 369945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

